AMARAVATI: On the eve of the Telugu New Year of Ugadi 2022, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wished that the new Subhakruth Nama Samvathsaram should bring good tidings to all the people in the State. The Chief Minister wished the people of the State and Telugus all over the world on the occasion of Shri Shubhakrut Nama Year of Ugadi.

The Chief Minister wished that in the year of Shubhakrut Nama there should be abundant rains and crops should grow in abundance. Farmers should prosper and the people of all professions should be happy. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also wished that the State should prosper and every village, town in the State should thrive and so should our culture and traditions thrive forever.

The auspicious year of Ugadi which begins Shadruchis or the six tastes may bring good health, prosperity, and happiness to every home and the Chief Minister wished everyone to celebrate the Ugadi festival in a traditional manner.

