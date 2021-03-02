A new option has been launched in the nationally acclaimed DISHA mobile application (app). As per the information given by the Andhra Pradesh State police department, a 'push button message option' has been added as a feature in DISHA app for women safety.

The new feature allows the users to send messages to alert the police in case of emergencies. Disha App has received a tremendous response from women across the State and it has won four national awards in the last 13 months. The State Government has taken several steps to strengthen the Disha App and the related programmes for women safety. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan has given the green signal for the Disha patrol vehicles and cyber kiosks to be set up.

Disha App developed by the technical services division of the Andhra Pradesh police, sends an alert to the Disha control room when a woman or girl in distress just shakes the mobile phone, which contains the Disha App. The app also provides another way of calling for help - they can also press a button on the phone, but in emergencies if that is not possible, the victim can send an alert to the police by simply shaking the phone five times. The personnel at Disha control room in turn will alert the police available near the spot. Police will rush to the spot using GPS-equipped vehicles and assist the person in trouble or anticipating trouble.

More than 12.57 lakh people have downloaded the Disha Mobile app in the state. All of them use the push button option if the person wants to send any information and alert the police. Paul Raj, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Technical Services wing, State Police, said that as per the directions of DGP D Gautam Sawang, the Disha app has been made more useful, as part of which a push button option has been introduced.

The State Government in its efforts to address the issue of women's safety is setting up an exclusive control room for distress calls from women. The GPS console will track the nearest emergency response vehicle and automatically dispatch it to the spot. The cameras on the vehicle will shoot videos which can be used as evidence during the trial.” The application also has video and audio recording options, which helps in presenting substantial and conclusive evidence with audio/video clips.