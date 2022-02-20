New PRC GO Released By AP Govt

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has issued a new Government Order (GO) related to the implementation of the new Pay Revision Commission (PRC) meant for the AP government employees as per the recent agreement with the Committee of Ministers and the unions. The HRA slabs were increased as per the new orders issued on Sunday.

The AP government, which revised the HRA slabs at 10, 12, 16, 24 percent has also issued orders amending the additional quantum of pension for pensioners.

Changed HRA slabs

If the population is less than 50 thousand: 10 percent, Rs. 11 thousand ceiling

If the population is 50 thousand to 2 lakh: 12 percent, the ceiling of Rs.13 thousand‌

If the population is 2 lakh to 50 lakh population: 16 percent, Rs. 17 thousand ceiling ‌ (the same slab applies to 13 district centers)

24 percent if the population is above 50 lakhs, the ceiling of Rs 25,000

24 percent HRA in Secretariat and HOD offices (July 2022 to June 2024)

Additional Quantum of Retired Employees' Pension.

For those aged 70–74: 7%

For those aged 75–79: 12%

Gratuity will be effective from January 2022, unlike in the past.

