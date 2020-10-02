New Parliament Building Cheaper Than Chandrababu's 'Temporary Secretariat'!

A strong section of Chandrababu Naidu lovers go to any extent to vouch for his administrative and managerial skills. They also go gaga over his financial prudence. But one wonders if all this is a mere publicity gimmick.

Consider this. The Central Government has decided to construct a new parliament house. Know what’s the cost? Rs 861.90 crore. The construction work has been allotted to the lowest bidder – the Tata Projects Limited. Telangana CM KCR is constructing the new secretariat complex in Hyderabad. The total outlay for the building is pegged at Rs 500 crore. One wonders how come the temporary secretariat of the AP government at Amaravati costed 750 crore. It is definitely costing a lot more but is still a temporary building. Not just that, another Rs 526.57 crore were spent on the interior and exterior decoration of the ‘temporary’ building. Thus the total cost is around Rs 1276 crore, which is way too costlier.

One wonders how a temporary building is costlier than the Parliament house? Come to think of it. The Amaravati expenditure was years ago, while parliament building cost is based on the present cost of the labour and material. Well! Only Chandrababu can do this.