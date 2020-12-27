New Laws In Favour Of Farmers: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao

GUNTUR: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said that Telugu states were the major states in the country who were cultivating chillies. Speaking to the media on Sunday, he said that the new Agricultural Laws were in favour of farmers.

The BJP leader said that aspects of chilli cultivation were discussed during the Task force Committee meeting held today. He said that chilli produce worth Rs 6,200 Crore was being exported annually. Various issues related to where the chilli produce should be exported, problems faced by the farmers during cultivation, measures to be taken to ensure that they get a good price were discussed during the meeting, he said. ''We will connect farmers directly with exporters,'' he said.

Speaking further Narasimha Rao said that the new agricultural laws brought by the Centre were revolutionary and none of the farmers would be affected by this." We have taken the views of intellectuals and experts in the formulation of laws. Some people are creating confusion and raising concerns about these laws, which are actually farmer centric. Under the new laws, farmers can sell their produce outside the market yard. There is no need to tie up with the market yards and the profits would be left to the farmers. Some elements are propagating lies that there will be no minimum support price due to the new agricultural laws. Do not believe such lies. If there are any misconceptions among the farmers, we are holding meetings to clear them up,” he explained.