New Judges Appointed To Andhra Pradesh and Allahabad High Courts

Nine Judges were appointed to the High Courts of Andhra Pradesh and Allahabad on Monday. While four judges and three additional judges - all serving as judicial officers - were appointed to the Andhra Pradesh High Court, two additional judges - both advocates - were appointed to the Allahabad High Court.

According to separate law ministry notifications, Adusumalli Venkata Ravindra Babu, Vakkalagadda Radha Krishna Krupa Sagar, Syamsunder Bandaru, and Srinivas Vutukuru were appointed judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, in that order of seniority.

Similarly, Boppana Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Chakravarthi, Tallapragada Mallikarjuna Rao and Duppala Venkata Ramana were appointed as additional judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, in that order of seniority, for a period of two years.

Saurabh Srivastava and Om Prakash Shukla were appointed as additional judges of the Allahabad High Court for a period of two years. Additional judges are usually appointed for a period of two years before being elevated as permanent judges.

