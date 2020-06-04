AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has embarked on preparing a new industrial policy to promote rapid economic growth. Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said that the new industrial policy would be finalized on June 26. He held a meeting with the industrial task force on Thursday.

Speaking to media, he said that they have discussed the new industrial policy. He also said that the new policy will be designed to prioritize four sectors. He said that the land, water, electricity, and skilled manpower will be provided to the industries.

We will bring the new industrial policy in a way that the industries will get permission to set up in 30 days, he said.

The government is of the view that mega industrial parks with world-class infrastructure should be set up in all districts, instead of limiting them to a particular region. We will come up with a comprehensive industrial policy by covering all aspects to promote rapid economic growth, he added.

He also mentioned that the government is planning to ensure transparency through the new policy and also said all resources in the state will be utilized efficiently. He also said that the state would give priority to environmental concerns along with investment and providing employment in the industrial sector.

The minister also said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has clarified that the industries which are harmful to the environment would not be allowed to set up in the state.