New Idols Arrive In Ramatheertham, To Be Installed On January 28: RJC Bramaramba

The idols of Lord Rama,Seeta, and Laxmana which were carved at Tirumala were brought to Ramatheertham temple in Vizianagaram on Saturday. As per reports the idols would be consecrated on January 28 in a special event.

The idols were made at the SV Institute of Traditional Sculpture and Architecture after an order was placed with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam on January 9. The idol of Lord Rama is two and a half feet high and the idols of Sita and Lakshmana are two feet. They were made in the same model of the old figurines at Ramatheertham temple with Krishna Sila granite stone.

The deities were handed over to D.Bramaramba, Regional Joint Commissioner, AP Endowments Department. The endowment officials brought the idols to Ramatheertham in a special escort vehicle. After reaching Ramatheertham, the idols were brought and taken around the Thiru Veedhi amid chanting of mantras by the priests and were placed in a special room opposite the Yagasala, in the temple premises.

Earlier temple priests and endowment officials had removed the existing idols and performed a ‘Prayschitta homam’ there.

Speaking to the media , JAC Brahmarambha said that the new idols will be installed on January 28 as per Agama Sastras. She said that the idols would be installed at the Balalayam on Neelachalam hillock at Ramatheertham.

“We will perform pujas and homas for three days from 25 to 28 where 18 priests from various renowned temples would perform these rituals. Till the main temple is renovated the regular pooja would be conducted here at the Balalayama, she said.

Meanwhile Vizianagaram SP B Raja Kumari said that the security was being arranged for the installation programme.Apart from the SP, Vizianagaram District Collector and senior officials will be attending the event.

The idol of Lord Kodanda Rama atop the 400-year old Ramatheertham temple in Nellimarla mandal in the distrcit was vandalised by miscreants on December 30. The head of the idol was cut off and thrown in the pond (Ramakolanu) nearby which was recovered later. The incident took place ahead of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tour in Vizianagaram for the house-site distribution scheme. Taking the issue seriously, the State government ordered a CID probe into the desecration case. Later, the government formed a Special investigation Team to probe the attacks on various temples in the State, including the Ramatheertham case.