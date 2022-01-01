A New Era Has Begun In AP Under CM YS Jagan, Says Sajjala

Amaravati: Asserting that a new era has begun in the State under the leadership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy slammed the opposition parties for conspiring against the government and reminded them how they were rejected by the people upon failing to meet people’s aspirations.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, he said that a new era has begun in the State since the inception of YSRCP government, and has been implementing all the promises made in the manifesto despite facing all the challenges due to Covid. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has proven to be a true visionary leader by fulfilling 95 percent of the poll promises and directly crediting Rs 1.16 lakh crore through DBT under various welfare schemes without any corruption.

Ramakrishna Reddy stated that people have clearly witnessed the difference between both the government's and are fully aware of who the real visionary leader is. People have given Naidu a chance in 2014 who misused his power to loot as much as possible and abandoned public welfare. In the last 30 months, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given transparent governance through village and ward secretaries, by implementing various welfare schemes and creating jobs to lakhs of youth.

He said that by 2024, over 80 lakh poor families will be entitled to ownership of their houses, fulfilling their distant dream through the government’s housing scheme and OTS. While the State government has been fulfilling the dreams of the poor by distributing house sites, constructing houses and providing ownership rights through OTS, the opposition leaders are still trying to defame the government through malicious propaganda and by filing PILs in the Courts. He said that the opposition parties in the state are jealous over the good governance of the Chief Minister and had been creating hurdles in the path of development.

Sajjala said that the Chief Minister is trying to build a ‘Human Capital’ with ‘Human Assets’ by providing good governance along with welfare. The government is laying the foundations for creating a prosperous, healthy and educated state in the long run.