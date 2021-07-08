New Education Policy Will Benefit Teachers and Students, Says AP CM 

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Nadu Nedu (education) and Vidya Kanuka Scheme and discussed the steps to be taken for implementation of the new education policy with an aim to provide quality education, teaching and infrastructure

During a review meeting held at the camp office here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said the new educational policy will benefit teachers as well as students. He said the expertise of teachers should be used for providing better education to the students. It was agreed in principle to reopen the schools after August 15.

The Chief Minister asserted that Nadu Nedu works, including release of funds, should be completed as per schedule. The officials informed the Chief Minister that they have mapped Anganwadi centres according to the proposals of New Education Policy. They said it is estimated that at least 21,654 new classrooms need to be constructed, which is in addition to Phase-1 and Phase-2 of Nadu Nedu works.

The Chief Minister made it clear that there should be no disruption for Nadu Nedu works due to the construction of additional classrooms. He said teachers should be available as per the student-teacher ratio. He said no school should be closed and no teacher should be laid off. The officials said they have planned to start the second phase of Nadu Nedu works in August and complete them by March 2022 and added that the first phase of Nadu Nedu works will be completed by August. The Chief Minister will dedicate to the nation the schools revamped under the first phase of Nadu Nedu.