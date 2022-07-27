New Delhi: AP Governor Greets President Droupadi Murmu

NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital, on Tuesday. He paid a courtesy visit and greeted her after she was elected as the new President of India. It may be noted that both Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Droupadi hail from the State of Odisha.

The Governor had earlier attended the swearing-in ceremony of Droupadi Murmu as the 15th President of India, at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. He congratulated Droupadi Murmu for being the second woman and the first person from the tribal community, to have been sworn in as the 15th President of India and wished her a fruitful and successful tenure. Both the Governor and the President have known each other for a long time as both of them hail from Odisha State.

AP Raj Bhavan sources said in a statement that the two discussed Indian politics. After the meeting, he returned to the State.

