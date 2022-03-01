New AP Wakf Board Chairman Vows To Expose Corrupt Elements In Board

Khadar Basha is the new Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Wakf Board. The election for the board’s chairman was held on Monday. Khadar Basha was elected as the Wakf Board chairman at Imdad Ghar in Vijayawada.

As a member, Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan attended the Wakf Board meeting in Vijayawada. Later, Hafeez Khan and Board members nominated Khadar Basha for the post and elected him as the Board’s Chairman.

After getting elected to the post, Khadar Basha vowed to protect the Wakf properties in the state. The Chairman said he would expose the corrupt elements in the Board. While expressing his heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and AP Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, the newly elected Chairman assured that he would implement the reforms in the State Wakf Board.