AP Assembly Sessions: Senior legislator Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy of the ruling YSR Congress Party was unanimously elected Deputy Speaker of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday. Speaking after taking charge of the new post, the Deputy Speaker said that TDP floor leader Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has told me that I should have no connection with any political party and like he said I will conduct myself without any prejudice in the House.

" But I would like to remind you that I have to come to this stature only winning as an MLA on behalf of the YSRCP. I shall be impartial in the House but outside the Assembly, I shall continue to be a politician. Now he (Atchannaidu) wants me to look at the TDP members' side (left side), but for me to do so you have to sit in the Assembly. If you do not sit in your designated seats, from the beginning to the end of the sessions then I will not be able to see you, he said, while sending the house including the TDP members and Atchhennaidu into peals of laughter.

A veteran politician Veerabhadra Swamy represents the Vizianagaram constituency and is into his second term in the Assembly. He had also served as a member of the Legislative Council twice. Swamy belongs to the Vysya community and was chosen for the Deputy Speaker's post as part of a rotation policy, after Kona Raghupathi. Soon after the election, the Chief Minister led other members in ushering the new Deputy Speaker into the Chair.

