Netizens Remember Rajanna On YSR's Death Anniversary

Sep 02, 2022, 09:17 IST
- Sakshi Post

Yeduguri Sandinti Rajasekhara Reddy known as YSR, lives in the hearts of the people forever. He was an efficient leader of undivided Andhra Pradesh. He always strived hard for the welfare of the people and tried to bring a change in the lives of people. He was the most loved CM of the undivided state and his name is synonymous with welfare schemes and many other things. 

YSR was the 14th chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, serving from 2004 to 2009. He was elected to the 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th Lok Sabha from the Kadapa constituency for four terms and to the Andhra Pradesh Assembly for five terms from the Pulivendula constituency. He won every election he contested.

On his death anniversary, netizens remember Rajanna. Here are the tweets.

