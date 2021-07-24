NEP Chairman Hails CM YS Jagan For Revolutionary Reforms In Education

Chairman of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) Drafting Panel Dr. K. Kasturirangan hailed the reforms in the education sector that are taking place in Andhra Pradesh under the leadership of AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

At the 11th University Distinguished Lecture Series, he showered praises on the CM YS Jagan for setting his focus on the education system. Education Minister of Andhra Pradesh Audimulapu Suresh briefed Kasturirangan in a virtual meeting, on the educational reforms that are being carried out under the leadership of CM Jagan. Kasturirangan said that NEP2020 is implementing in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has brought in changes in the education policy since education is the key element for eradication of poverty and empowerment of down-trodden classes. YS Jagan had a complete understanding of the problems of economically weak children and hence designed many programs for the welfare of the children. Many schemes implemented in the AP government will transform the lives of the children from weaker sections of society.