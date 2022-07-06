Nellore Rural: Ruling party MLA, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, on Tuesday sat in a drainage canal in protest against the apathy of the Nellore Municipal Corporation (NMC) and Railway authorities in constructing a bridge across the canal which was pending since 2018. The construction of an overhead bridge over a drain was pending as this was causing inconvenience to the public when they have to cross over the drain, apart from facing the unbearable stench of the dirty water in the drain.

It may be recollected that the YSRCP MLA had staged a similar protest in December 2018, when he was an opposition MLA.

The YSRCP MLA said that despite his repeated requests the administration paid no heed and was throwing the buck at the Railway authorities who were also part of the bridge works to be done. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had sanctioned Rs 62 crores for the development of roads in the state. But the issue of building a bridge over the canal was pending for the past three years.In protest against the negligence of the administration and as a final call the MLA stepped into the drain at Ummareddy Gunta in the 21st division of the corporation and sat there along with the support of the locals, and corporators.

Though the officials tried to pacify him over the phone, he did not relent and they were forced to come to the site of the protest. It was only after they gave a written assurance that the works would be completed, that the legislator withdrew his agitation. Senior officials said that they would start work on the bridge on July 15 and will complete it in a month. Railway officials also promised to complete their share of work by August 25.

MLA Kotamreddy in the month of May fell ill and was rushed to the Apollo hospital in Chennai after suffering from a heart arrhythmia or abnormal heartbeat. His health condition had returned to normal following treatment and was discharged.

Watch: Nellore Rural YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy Protest Against Railway, Municipal Officers