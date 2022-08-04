Nellore: YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy Comes To The Rescue Of Stranded Commuters

NELLORE TOWN: Nellore Rural YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy never hesitates to help people in times of trouble and it is a common sight to see the YSRCP MLA lending a helping hand to the people of his constituency during distress.

With incessant rains lashing the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, the Nellore district was also experiencing heavy rainfall. With that roads were flooded with water making it difficult for people to travel across the town. On Wednesday, the under-bridge at Magunta Layout in Nellore town which is a very busy road was flooded with knee-deep water due to the heavy rains since morning. MLA Kotamreddy, who was on his way to attend a wedding, was passing by the area. Even as he was watching two commuters in a car who were in a hurry to get to a wedding ceremony, tried to cross the bridge and got stuck in the middle of the under-bridge.

Onlookers who were watching them struggle to get out of the flood waters offered no help. Seeing their plight the Nellore MLA who is well-known for providing a helping hand, got down from his vehicle to help them. Kotamreddy along with his aides pushed the car which revved out of the waters onto the dry part of the road. Unmindful of getting drenched in the rain, the MLA who is recently recovered from a heart ailment, stepped into action to help the commuters in the car, who thanked him profusely, and so did the onlookers who also hailed the MLA for taking responsibility and helping them.

Watch Nellore Rural YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy helping the commuters in the video below:

MLA Kotamreddy called the Nellore Municipal Corporation Officials and issued directions to have the flood waters pumped out and cleared with the help of motors and ensure traffic moved easily.

