Nellore Youth Takes Selfie With Snake, Dies Later

Nellore: A young man died after a snake bite while taking a selfie with the reptile in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.

The incident occurred in Kandukuru town of Nellore district. The deceased, who was identified as Manikanta Reddy, owned a fruit juice kiosk in the town. On Tuesday evening, a snake charmer customer arrived near his shop.

Manikanta was excited to take a selfie with the snake. He requested the snake charmer to allow him to put the reptile around his neck and take a selfie. The snake charmer agreed and Manikanta took a selfie too but the snake bit him while it was being removed from the neck.

Manikanta was being shifted to RIMS hospital but he died on the way. Kandukuru police have filed a case and are investigating.

