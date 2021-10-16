Nellore: Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari Temple Decked up With Currency Notes

Vasavi Kanyaka Parameswari temple in Nellore was decorated with currency notes worth Rs 5.16 crore on Friday as a part of the Dussehra celebrations. The deity was decked up using the currency notes of Rs 10, 50, 100, 200, 500 and 2,000 with over 100 volunteers.

The volunteers and organisers decked up the Kanyaka Parameswari idol in 'Dhanalakshmi' avatar with garlands of origami flowers which were also made from notes.

The notes in different colours added to the beauty of the temple attracting devotees.

The Nellore Urban Development Authority (NUDA) chairman said that this is the first celebration after the temple committee completed renovation works at a cost of Rs 11 crore recently.

So, the committee members decided to decorate the deity with currency notes and thus collected new notes and a group of artists collaborated for the unique decoration of 'Dhanalakshmi'.