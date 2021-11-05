NELLORE: In a shocker for the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) just ahead of the Nellore Municipal Corporation elections, former Waqf board chairman Munwar bid goodbye to the TDP. He joined the ruling YSR Congress Party in the presence of Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav along with his followers. The minister has cordially invited him to the party fold by presenting the YSRCP stole.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Anil Kumar said, "TDP leaders are also getting inspired by the welfare schemes which Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy which were implemented for all and beyond the realms of caste, religion or parties. He expressed his ire at the TDP for resorting to dissolute alliances to win in the elections.

However, the people will support YSRCP even though all the Opposition parties try and come together. We are going to win all 54 divisions in the Corporation, he stated confidently.

The deadline for pending municipal and local body election nominations ends today by 3 PM. Nominations will be scrutinized on Saturday and the deadline for withdrawal of nominations is on the 8th of this month.

The polling for the pending municipalities and Nellore Corporation will be held on November 15 followed by the announcement of the results on November 17.

Also Read: Maha Padayatra, A Ploy By Chandrababu To Safeguard Real Estate Interests: Nandiagam Suresh