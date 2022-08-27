Nellore: Six Held For Fake IT Raid on Jewellery Shop

Six persons impersonating as Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers were arrested on the charges of conducting a raid on a jewellery shop in Kakarlavari Street in Nellore on Friday. The alertness of the owner of the gold shop foiled their plan of raid.

According to the police, Sunil has a gold jewellery shop in Kakarlavari Street. On Friday morning, the six fake ED officers came to his shop and asked him to show records of gold stocks, saying that they had information about the unaccounted gold in the shop.

The owner of the shop got suspicious when the fake officers tried to take away some gold, saying that there were discrepancies in the gold records. He immediately called the members of Bullion Merchants Association to come to his shop, explaining to them about the raid. When the association members rushed to the shop and enquired about the officers, they did not give satisfactory answers.

#AndhraPradesh: Six men were arrested on charges of impersonating as #IncomeTax officers and raiding a jewellery shop in #Nellore on Friday. The alertness of the shop owner foiled their plan of raid and fleeing with 12 kgs of gold. #FakeITRaids pic.twitter.com/ig7PuwMxGO — Madhu Rasala (@Madhu_TOI) August 27, 2022

Immediately, they alerted the Santhapeta police who rushed to the spot and enquired about the fake ED officers. “We received a call from the Bullion Merchants Association, who complained that a group of six persons posing themselves as ED officials from Bengaluru had tried to lift gold from Lavanya Jewellers. When we inquired about the six persons, they failed to provide proper identities. They were taken into custody and shifted to police station for further enquiry”, circle inspector S. Anwar Basha said.

Also Read: Gannavaram Police Arrests Two Bangladeshi Persons in ATM Robbery Case