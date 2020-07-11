NELLORE: In a tragic and shocking incident, Nellore city lost youth to suicide. Ramya, a second-year degree student died by suicide at her residence on Friday. She had recorded a video filming the last moments as she killed herself.

As her room's doors were locked till morning and despite repeated knocks, she did not come out, her family members broke open the door only to find her hanging to the ceiling fan.

Reportedly, she had informed about the extreme step to two of her friends named Shiva and Bhargav.

Immediately, she was shifted to the hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

Ramya's parents alleged that she took the extreme step because of harassment from her friends.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation based on her call data and Whatsapp messages.