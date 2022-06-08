NELLORE RURAL: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called upon Nellore Rural YSRCP MLA Kotam to inquire about the health condition of Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy over the phone. The MLA who was traveling extensively as part of the first phase of the 'Gadapagadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' program, fell ill and was hospitalized in Nellore and later taken to Chennai for better treatment.

The Chief Minister lauded the efforts of the YSRCP MLA for his efforts and said that the party was the strongest in the Nellore Rural constituency and had the highest graph in all the surveys while praising Kotamreddy's performance. The Chief Minister suggested that he should continue with the same efforts for the coming year and a half. The Chief Minister also asked the MLA to bring to his notice any kind of assistance required for the Nellore Rural constituency. He also asked the MLA to take care of his health and recover soon.

Kotamreddy explained to the Chief Minister that the first installment of the 'Gadapagadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' program has been completed and the second installment will be launched soon. The Chief Minister was briefed on the welfare schemes being implemented by the government and the positive feedback from the people in terms of the benefits of the schemes.

