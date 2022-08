August 18, 2022

Tirumala is witnessing a heavy pilgrim rush with waiting time for the Sarva darshan of the Lord Balaji stretching beyond eight hours and for special darshan, the waiting time is three hours. The number of devotees who visited the temple on Wednesday was 83,880. The hundi collection on August 17 was Rs. 5.86 crore. The number of devotees who got tonsured was 38,710. Gokulashtami celebrations will be performed for two days in Tirumala.