The Andhra Pradesh government has sanctioned Rs 15 Crore for the development of the famous Bara Shaheed Dargah in the Nellore district where the ‘Rottela Panduga’ is celebrated.

Orders to this effect were issued on Monday evening based on the report of Collector Chakradhar Babu and at the request of public representatives. The development works of the internal area of the Dargah complex, laying of cement roads to the Dargah, Swarnala Cheruvu, etc. have been approved.

As requested by YSRCP Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy to get the development works of Bara Shaheed Dargah done, the same was reviewed by Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy and a report was submitted to the state government through the Collector. The matter was also specially brought to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy by the Kotam Reddy brothers who explained the matter to the CM as it was considered one of the most prestigious religious bodies in the district.

MLA Kotamreddy thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan for allocating funds of Rs.15 crore for the development of Bara Shahid Dargah, where the famous Rottela Panduga (Roti festival ) is organized where people from all over AP and other States participate. " As a devotee of the Dargah, I am very happy to receive sweet news on the occasion of the festival. I worked with utmost sincerity for the development of Dargah and this was possible only with the support of Chief Minister," Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy said.

Meanwhile, the stage is set for the holding of Rottela Panduga from August 9 to 13, which is being celebrated after a gap of two years owing to the COVID pandemic. People from different faiths seek the blessings of the ‘Bara Shaheed’ or the 12 martyred warriors in whose memory the Urs festival is celebrated during Muharram.

