Nellore: Nellore police have arrested a man on Tuesday for slitting the throat of a minor girl and pouring acid on her throat at Nakkala colony in Venkatachalam mandal of Nellore district.

The heinous act was allegedly committed by the girl's distant relative, who is identified as Nagaraju, on Monday night when she was alone, said the police. The victim was shifted to a hospital in Nellore from where she was shifted to Chennai on Tuesday for better treatment.

As per reports the assailant Nagaraju attacked the 14-year-old girl for resisting his sexual advances. He poured acid on the girl's face and later slit her throat with a knife and fled the scene. Hearing the cries, the neighbours rushed into the girl’s house and found her bleeding. They alerted her parents and they shifted her to the district government hospital. Later, the victim was shifted to Apollo Hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment.

“Our preliminary investigation revealed that the girl was not sexually abused. Her condition is stable now,” a police official told reporters here today.

The Andhra Pradesh government announced an assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the victim, according to a police official.

“We will file a charge-sheet in the case within a week and ensure speedy trial,” he said.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Kakani Goverdhan Reddy visited the Apollo Hospital and enquired about the medical condition of the victim. He advised the doctors to provide better treatment to the injured girl.

The minister told the reporters that the accused will not be spared and stringent action will be taken against the assailant. Kakani said he will bear the medical expenses of the girl’s treatment. He told the girl’s parents that if needed the victim will be shifted to Chennai for advanced treatment.