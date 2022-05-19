NELLORE/NEW DELHI: Former Nellore MP and YSRCP leader Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy expressed his gratitude to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for naming an indigenous built frontline warship Udaygiri (Stealth Frigate) after the Udayagiri mountains in the district.

In a statement released on Wednesday, he thanked the Government for bestowing special recognition to the Udayagiri Range. The Union Minister on Tuesday launched two indigenously built warships 'Surat' and 'Udaygiri' at the Mazagon Docks in Mumbai. Naming one of the largest warships after the Udayagiri Range in Andhra Pradesh was a matter of pride for the district, Mekapati stated.

This is the first time that the two indigenously built warships have been launched concurrently, the Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) which is a premiership and submarine building defence public sector undertaking.

While 'Surat' is the fourth ship of Project 15B Destroyers, is named after the commercial capital of Gujarat, 'Udaygiri', is named after a mountain range in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. The new warship is said to be the reincarnation of the erstwhile 'Udaygiri', the Leander Class ASW Frigate, which saw numerous challenging operations in its illustrious service to the country, spanning over three decades from February 1976 to August 2007, the Navy added. It comes with improved stealth features, advanced weapons and sensors, and platform management systems, the Navy said.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Flags Off Dr YSR Mobile Veterinary Ambulances For Livestock Welfare