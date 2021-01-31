Nellore Lovers Who Work In Grama Sachivalayam Committed Suicide, Shocking Details Out!

Lovers committed suicide at a lodge in Padarupalli village in Nellore district on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Harish and Lavanya. Harish was a resident of Nellore Rural Zone and was working as an Engineering Assistant whereas Lavanya was from Naidupet. She was working as VRO. Both of them have been working in Mettu Village Secretariat under Chittumuru Mandal. Harish and Lavanya committed suicide by hanging on Saturday.

According to the reports, the lovers committed suicide as their parents didn't accept for their marriage. A preliminary investigation revealed that Harish and Lavanya have been in relationship from many years and despite many appeals from both of them to their parents, they refused for the marriage.

Police said that two months ago, Lavanya got married to a digital assistant working in Saidapuram village secretariat where as Harish was married to her relative, an year ago.

Lavanya and Harish came to a lodge directly from their office on Saturday. They booked a room in Nanda lodge. Police have collected the CCTV footage. With in a few hours after checking in the lodge, they have committed suicide and also kept a suicide note stating that, "Please forgive us and donate our organs."

A police official said that, “We have informed their parents about their demise. A case has been registered under section 174 of CrPC (Suspicious death)." The dead bodies of the two persons have been sent to Nellore government general hospital for post mortem. Preliminary investigation revealed that they have been unable to stay apart from each other after their marriage.

