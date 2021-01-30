Nellore Lovers Commit Suicide After Forcibly Married To Others By Parents

In a tragic incident, two persons who have been in love committed suicide. The incident took place in a lodge at Padarupalli in Nellore district. The deceased have been identified as Harish and Lavanya.

According to the police, Harish and Lavanya have been upset over their families who forcibly married them to other persons and resisted their marriage plans. It is said that they were friends from a very long long time and fell in love with each other.

Even after Harish and Lavanya getting married to other persons, they used to meet and have been deeply depressed. Police have registered the case and investigation is going in all the possible angles to know what is the exact reason behind the death.