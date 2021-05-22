Nellore: Krishanapatnam Ayurvedic COVID Medicine Ingredients List

Krishnapatnam village in Nellore district is gaining national attention after claims of developing an Ayurvedic medicine that can miraculously control the global corona epidemic.

Anandaiah, the composition maker, started distributing Corona medicine on Friday to the victims. He stated that ayurvedic medicine is made from leaves and other ingredients and has no side effects.

Here is the list of ingredients in the COVID medicines he is offering to Covid patients.

Total five types of medicines are used to treat Covid patients. Of those, a drug is used to boost the immunity which helps prevent Coronavirus and other four drugs named P, F, L, and K

1. P:

It cleanses the lungs. Both positive and non-positive patients can take this. Positive patients have to take it twice a day for three days and non-positive people should take it twice a day for boosting immunity.

Ingredients: Calotropis, Buckwheat, Bael. Apricot kernel, Neem leaves, Black cumin, Indian Bay Leaves, Turmeric, Pepper, Green camphor, Cannon wood powder all mixed in a bucket and boiled for four hours with the required amount of honey.

2. F:

This drug is only for positive patients. It has to be taken twice a day for three days after meals.

Ingredients: Pollen leaf, Pepper, Black cumins, Indian Bay Leaves, Turmeric, paprika, Nutmeg, two to three kgs of Honey.

3.L:

This is also for positive Covid patients. It should be taken once a day for two days along with P and F types.

Ingredients: Amaranth and Bhringaraj leaves, Pepper, Black cumin, Indian Bay Leaves, Turmeric, Papaya, Nutmeg, and two to three kg of honey

4. K:

This drug is also for Covid patients. It has to be taken once a day for two days.

Ingredients: large nuts, Pepper, Black cumin, Indian Bay Leaves, Turmeric, Peppermint, Nutmeg, and two to three kg of honey.

5.Eye Drops:

Eye drops are used for those who have less oxygen levels. Based on the pulse levels, eye drops have to be used

Ingredients: Honey, eggplant pulp, and Pepper

The AP government has, for now, stopped the distribution of the Nellore ayurvedic medicine saying the efficacy should be tested before blindly trying them. Meanwhile, a team from ICMR has reached Krishnapatnam to take samples for testing.