Nellore: Know About Mekapati Goutham Reddy Sangam, Penna Barrages

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to inaugurate Mekapati Goutham Reddy Sangam and Penna barrages in Nellore today. The foundation for Sangam and Penna barrages was laid by the former CM of United Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhara Reddy. After the untimely death of YSR, the construction works of the barrages took a backseat. After YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became CM, he took up the work, and finally, he will inaugurate them today.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for AP CM YS Jagan's visit to the Nellore district on Tuesday. Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu and SP Ch Vijaya Rao, along with Joint Collector M Kurmanath, inspected the arrangements at the venue of the public meeting on Sunday.

Know about Nellore Barrage:

Nellore Barrage has been constructed across Penna river near Nellore city. Penna Barrage will supply water to 99,525 acre ayacut under Survepalli canal and Jaffer Sahib canal.

Catchment area: 51,800 sq km

Length of the barrage: 640 meters

Gates: 51

Stop Log Gates: 6

Maintenance of Gates: Vertical lift

Maximum flood discharge capacity: 10,90,000 cusecs

Maximum water level: 14.3 meters

Maximum water storage: 0.4 TMC

Minimum water level: 11.3 meters

Estimated cost: Rs 274.83 crore

Expenditure on the project during YSR's tenure: Rs 86.62 crore

Expenditure on the project during the TDP regime: Rs 71.54 crore

Expenditure spent by the YSRCP government: Rs 77.37 crore

Full Details about Mekapati Goutham Reddy Sangam Barrage:

Mekapati Goutham Reddy Sangam Barrage has been constructed over Sri Potti Sriramulu Penna at Sangam in the Nellore district. It will supply water to 3.85 lakh acre ayacut.

Catchment area: 50,122 sq km

Length of the barrage: 1,195 meters

Gates: 85 gates

Stop log gates: 9

Mode of maintenance of gates: Vertical lift

Maximum flood discharge capacity: 7,50,196 cusecs

Maximum water level: 35 meters

Maximum water storage: 0.45 TMC

Minimum water level: 32.2 meters

Estimated cost: Rs 335.80 crore

Expenditure on the project during YSR's tenure: Rs 30.85 crore

Expenditure on the project during TDP regime: Rs 86.10 crore

Expenditure on the project during YSRCP's government: Rs 131.12 crore

