NELLORE: Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that there were no differences and the YSRCP leaders were working together unitedly. The Minister who was touring the district addressed the media on Tuesday. He said that right from the seed to the sale of the crops, we will be there in support of the farmers.

Dismissing the Flexi banners episode, he said that they might have deliberately been torn to create a rift among the party leaders. He also said that former Minister and MLA Anil Kumar Yadav would not indulge in such activities.

The AP Minister said that the TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan had filed a case against him in 2017 and the court had ruled that it would not be a proper case if a charge sheet was filed twice during the tenure of the TDP government. " In fact, the charge sheet was filed when the YSRCP came to power and there was no need to commit thefts. Would anyone throw the papers if they had intentions to steal the documents," he asked. He expressed doubt that this whole episode was done intentionally. If the TDP had any doubts they should seek a CBI inquiry through the High Court, he said.

Meanwhile, two property offenders were arrested in connection with the theft of evidence from the Additional Judicial Magistrate Court-IV in Nellore City in connection with a forgery case involving Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy. The crime, which occurred last Wednesday and was discovered on Friday, sparked outrage, with opposition parties blaming it on political intentions because the stolen property included evidence from a case involving the Minister. "The duo planned to steal iron from a scrap godown close to the district court complex," Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao said, identifying the accused as Syed Hayath of Khuddus Nagar and Khaja Rasool of Porlu Katta in Nellore city. They allegedly entered the court premises and after noticing dogs in the godown, they pried open a room's lock, discovered the electronic devices as well as some documents, and made off with them. They later dumped the documents in a nearby canal.

