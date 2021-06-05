Nellore Hospital Sexual Harassment Case Probe Begins

The Andhra Pradesh government is taking the claims of sexual harassment levelled against a physician by the Nellore government general hospital superintendent very seriously. Two committees have already started looking into the matter.

Alla Nani, the Deputy Chief Minister, and Health Minister stated on Friday that once the reports are submitted to the government in 24 hours, strict action would be taken against the wrongdoers.

On Thursday, an audio recording of the superintendent using profanity while speaking to a female medical college student surfaced. Although no formal complaint had been filed, the State Women's Commission decided to investigate the sexual harassment incident on its own to bring the perpetrator to justice.