Nellore: CM YS Jagan to Inaugurate Sangam and Penna Barrage Projects Tomorrow

Nellore: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will dedicate to farmers the Mekapati Goutham Reddy Sangam and Penna barrages in Nellore on Tuesday. The chief minister will also inaugurate the newly-constructed Penna barrage-cum-road-bridge during his visit. Elaborate arrangements have been made for the CM visit to Nellore district tomorrow.

Last month the Irrigation Minister Ambati Rambabu, while sharing the information about the inauguration schedule of these two barrages had said, former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, YS Rajasekhara Reddy had laid the foundation stone for the two projects and the twin projects were completed by his son.

The former CM YSR had started the Sangam project to bring uplands in Atmakur, Venkatagiri, Rapur assembly constituencies into cultivation. The project with a storage capacity of 0.45 tmc began in 2008-2009 with an estimated cost of Rs 147.50 crore.

The project will provide irrigation water to nearly 4 lakh acres through Kavali and Kanupuru canals in the Penna delta. The Sangam Barrage will also act as a flood control structure during flood situations in the region. While the Penna Barrage is expected to supply water to 99,525 acre ayacut under Survepalli canal and Jaffer Sahib canal.