Nellore: CCRAS Report On Anandaiah's COVID Medicine Today

Nellore: Anandaiah's Ayurvedic medicine for Covid has become a hot topic of discussion in Telugu states and across the country. People are waiting for a report to know whether his medicine is Ayurveda or Traditional Local Medicine.

It may be recalled that scores of people who were desperately looking for a cost-effective method to prevent COVID infection, thronged Krishnapatnam in Nellore to take Anandaiah's medicine. People are hoping that the medicine gets all of the necessary clearances.

Also Read: Bank Holidays in June 2021: Check Dates

The medical trials in Anandaiah's medicine have been underway for a week, but there is still no clarity. However, AYUSH officials and TTD Ayurvedic doctors have previously investigated it and clarified that the drug had no hazardous chemicals.

CCRAS has concluded its research and has stated that the report will be available today. With this, people are eagerly waiting to know what the report says. Anandaiah is confident that the medicine will be approved.