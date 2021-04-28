Nellore: At Balayogi Gurukul School, 14 Students Down With Corona Infection

Covid-19 is ripping through Andhra Pradesh and its people. The government is keeping all its efforts to allay fears among the public over the disease and are taking steps to contain the spread of coronavirus.

A total of fourteen girls studying in Balayogi Gurukulam at Adoor Palli village in Chejerla Mandal have tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. The school authorities have conducted coronavirus tests for a total of 73 students studying class 10 after a few students in the class have displayed the symptoms of COVID-19.

Dr. Venkata Chalapati, the medical officer of the primary health centre at Chittalur, examined the students. He told the students to wash their hands regularly and maintain social distancing.

The school authorities said that the students who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been shifted to the vacant rooms in the school as students of other classes have already gone home.

On April 26, 2021, the Andhra Pradesh government announced a three-pronged strategy to combat the spread of COVID-19 across the state. The state government issued orders to follow a three-pronged strategy to ensure better treatment, oxygen, quality food, medication, water, and sanitation facilities in COVID-19 hospitals, allotment of beds to COVID-19 patients.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to increase the number of COVID-19 tests in the state and results should be out within 24 hours of the testing. In the review meeting that held on Monday, YS Jagan emphasised the importance of focused testing, raising awareness about the coronavirus, installing CCTV cameras in hospitals, and setting up health desks.

