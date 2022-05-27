NELLORE: The Election Commission has issued the notification for holding by-polls to the Atmakur Assembly Constituency in the Nellore district on June 23. According to a commission press release, the gazette notification for the election will be issued on May 30.

As per the schedule, the last date for nominations is June 6, the date of nomination scrutiny is on June 7, the last date for withdrawal is on June 9 and the polling will be held on June 23. The counting will be held on June 26 and the election process shall be completed by June 28.

The by-election for the Atmakur seat was necessitated due to the death of sitting MLA Mekapati Goutham Reddy, who died of cardiac arrest on February 21 last.

While Goutham Reddy’s younger brother Mekapati Vikram has been confirmed as the YSR Congress Party nominee. The BJP said it would field a candidate for the by-polls.

BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao said the party was going to contest the Atmakur by-election. He said the candidate would be decided by the party high command. He was speaking to reporters after the party's state executive committee meeting was held in Nellore on Thursday.

"We are not going to have pacts with any party except the Jana Sena Party in the upcoming elections in the state," he clarified.

