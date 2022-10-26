AMARAVATI/NELLORE: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will dedicate the third unit of the Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah thermal power plant at Muthukur mandal in Nellore district, to the nation on Thursday (October 27).

The Chief Minister will leave Gannavaram airport at 9.30 am and reach the helipad set up at Krishnapatnam at 10.55 am. He will proceed to the power plant and inaugurate the third unit at 11:10 am. He will also address a public meeting to be held at the power plant till 1:10 pm. He will leave for Tadepalli by 1:35 pm and reach his residence by 3:30 pm, a release from the CM’s Office stated.

The Nellore district administration had made all arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit. Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand, Genco MD Sridhar, Nellore District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu, and SP Ch Vijaya Rao inspected the plant and the area and reviewed the arrangements ahead of his visit.

As per reports, AP Genco has constructed 800 mega-watt units in the existing power plant at Nelatur village of Muthukur mandal in Nellore district. The new unit is in addition to the already working two separate units of 800 MW in the power generation station. State Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, local YSRCP MLAs, and public representatives are slated to attend this program.

