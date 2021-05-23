Nellore Anandaih's COVID Medicine Approved Based On ICMR, AYUSH Reports: Anil Kumar

The minister visited the Government General Hospital in Nellore on Saturday and held a review meeting with officials and doctors.

Speaking there, the Minister said that the decision on Anandaiah Medicine will be made after the ICMR and AYUSH reports have been received. He claimed that the investigation was underway under Ayush Commissioner Ramu's supervision. He urged everyone to put politics aside and help the government, as well as take action if false posts on social media are made.

Also Read: Nellore: Anandaiah's COVID Medicine In Black Market

Earlier, retired headmaster Kotayya, who took Anandiah's Covid medicine, was admitted to hospital after his pulse rate was down. There were reports that Kotayya is in critical condition. Anil Kumar said that Kotayya's condition was stable.

He added that the government is trying to contain Covid19 cases in all possible ways. Another oxygen tank will be installed at Nellore's main hospital. For black fungus cases, 50 beds are allocated.