AMARAVATI: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders hailed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for carving 13 new districts to bring administration much closer to the people and deliver better governance through decentralisation.

Addressing separate press conferences on Monday, YSRCP leaders reiterated that new districts are a milestone in the history of Andhra Pradesh and came down heavily on opposition parties over their cheap remarks on reorganisation of districts. They stated that neither Chandrababu nor Pawan Kalyan could ever think of this initiative and thus put up malicious propaganda to mislead the public. Reiterating that Pawan Kalyan plays to the tunes of Naidu, the leaders demanded why he remained silent when the notification for new districts was given.

Minister for Transport Perni Venkataramaiah criticised Chandrababu for failing miserably in bringing the new districts, despite having 40 years of experience. He stated that Pawan Kalyan and all the Left party leaders go by the script of Chandrababu Naidu and carry the TDP agenda.

Refuting the opposition’s allegations that the new districts are formed unscientifically, and politically motivated, YSRCP leader G Srikanth Reddy said that the new districts were brought after a vast study to benefit people with better administration and effective implementation of government’s schemes and policies. He recalled that Chandrababu Naidu couldn’t make Kuppam a revenue division despite serving as Chief Minister for 14 years and reminded him that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had fulfilled it at the request of Naidu.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Meanwhile, MLA Gudivada Amarnath questioned Chandrababu about what he has done for the North Andhra region, especially to those tribal areas. He said that the Chief Minister had taken extra care in developing tribal areas on par with other districts and leading those backward regions on the path of development. He said that the Chief Minister never compromises in doing good for the people, unlike the previous government which completely abandoned the North Andhra region. He stated that Naidu has no moral right to speak on the historical initiative.

