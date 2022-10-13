AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has revised the admission rules by reserving 85 percent of the B category seats for those who qualified in MBBS and BDS medical courses in private medical colleges for local students who qualified for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET UG_ -2022. Chief Secretary of the Medical and Health Department Krishna Babu issued orders to this effect on Wednesday.

So far there is no local reservation in the 35 percent quota under 'B' category. As a result, students from other states had more chances to get 'B' category MBBS seats. The recent decision of the government is said to greatly benefit AP students.

NTR Health University on Wednesday released a notification for accepting online applications for admissions related to the academic year 2022-23 in convenor quota seats in MBBS and BDS courses. Candidates who have qualified in the NEET UG 2022 should apply, the notification said.

Government MBBS Seats- 1410

Private MBBS Seats--2850

Government BDS Seats---140

Private BDS Seats---1300

The Telangana government in September had released orders amending rules of admission into MBBS and BDS courses in the B-category seats by reserving 85 percent of B-Category MBBS and Dental seats in minority and non-minority private medical and dental colleges for the students from Telangana while the rest of the 15 percent MBBS seats will be available for students from across India

