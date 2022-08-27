Nearly 36K AP Students Complete Microsoft Certification Program

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday issued certificates to 35,980 students who completed Microsoft Upskilling Program at the Microsoft certification ceremony held at AU Convocation Hall in Siripuram.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said it was a proud moment for the State's education sector as a new chapter has been started with Microsoft coming forward to train over 1.62 lakh students. He opined that Andhra Pradesh has made efforts to provide job-oriented education with imparting skills and thus tied up with Microsoft to train the students and prepare them to withstand and compete in the competitive world.

Congratulating the students who successfully completed the training, the Chief Minister stated that this is the first of its kind initiative in the country where over 1,62,000 students are being trained in 40 different courses at free of cost, as the entire course fee is being borne by the State government. The state government has spent up to Rs.50,000 on each student towards this training, he said adding that such courses will help youngsters in grabbing good job opportunities.

Taking this occasion, he said that his government prioritised education sectors and rolled out initiatives like making English a medium of instruction in government schools and implementing schemes like Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena, Vasati Deevena, and Vidya Kanuka among others. Besides these, the government had also reconstructed curriculums, made mandatory internships, and also introduced a 4-years Honours program. He stated that so far more than 2500 video lessons and 451 audio podcasts have been made available for the students and also made a pact with MNCs for providing internships.

