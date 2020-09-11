A sero survey conducted in 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh has found out that nearly 20 per cent of its population has been exposed to COVID-19. The survey's result across nine more districts revealed that 19.7 per cent per cent of the population had antibodies to the virus.

In the first phase of the survey across Anantapur, East Godavari, Krishna, and Nellore districts, where 3,500 persons were tested from each of these districts, revealed that Krishna had the highest seroprevalence. Maximum patients were found to be asymptomatic.

In its second phase, about 5,000 persons were tested and a total of 60,000 samples were collected from 9 districts — Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, West Godavari, Kadapa Chittoor, Kurnool, Prakasam and Guntur district.

Vizianagaram reported the highest prevalence at 30.6 per cent and the lowest was at West Godavari at 12.3 per cent.

Although Andhra Pradesh is one of the worst COVID-19 affected states in India, the second in the country, health officials say this trend gives a ray of hope as authorities see the results show that the state is inching towards flattening of the curve.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh have been showing a declining trend over the past few days though the positive cases were increasing by over 10,000 daily, government data has revealed.

The COVID-19 tally increased to 5.37 lakh in the state with the addition of 10,175 cases in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday. Also, 10,040 patients got cured and discharged while 68 succumbed in 24 hours.

From over 90 a day till a few days ago, the state's COVID-19 mortality count has been just around 70 per day this week and on Thursday it further fell to 68. The overall mortality rate dipped to 0.87 per cent against the national average of 1.68 per cent.