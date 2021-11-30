NDMA Assesses Rain Damage In Andhra Pradesh

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Advisor Kunal Satyarthi lauded the efforts of the officials of the state government said dynamic, dedicated, and young team of officials have worked exceptionally well.

He said the YSR district has faced huge loss and added that livestock was dead, roads, buildings, and irrigation projects were damaged. He said that it was not a classical flood situation and the system was not ready to receive so much water and there were no adequate reservoirs and dams to regulate the water and added that the existing dams were not designed for such huge inflows. He said the extent of damage is large at the location of breach of Annamayya project, some parts of Chittoor and Nellore. Infrastructure and Agriculture loss is more in YSR district and floods damaged bengal gram crop and water schemes badly.

The drinking water supply system of the Annamayya project has severe damage, bridges and roads were damaged leading to no connection to some villages. He said the emergency services were restored immediately and added that district collectors have released funds immediately due to which the works were expedited. He said 40 percent of damage is to roads, buildings, 32 percent to Agriculture and allied sectors, and 16 percent to irrigation and assured all sorts of possible help.

The Central Team comprising Kunal Satyarthi, Abhey Kumar, Dr K Manoharan, Srinivasu Bairy, Shivani, Shravan Kumar Singh and Anil Kumar Singh attended the meeting. Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, Agriculture Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakaondaiah, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi, Water Resources Special Chief Secretary Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, Finance Principal Secretary S S Rawat, Transport, Roads and Buildings Principal Secretary M T Krishna Babu, Revenue Principal Secretary V Usha Rani, Energy Secretary Nagulapalli Srikanth, Panchayat Raj Commissioner Kona Sasidhar, Civil Supplies Commissioner Girija Shankar, Disaster Management Commissioner K Kanna Babu and other officials were present in the meeting.