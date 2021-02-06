NCC Contingent That Won PM Trophy Get Surprise Reward From AP CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated the NCC contingent that has won the Prime Minister's Trophy and announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh to each winner.

The contingent that has won the PM Trophy at the Republic Day Parade has called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Friday.

The Chief Minister has congratulated the winners and announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh each.

The contingent of the NCC Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Directorate that has won the Prime Minister Championship Banner at the Republic Day celebrations for the year 2020–21 has shown the winning trophies to the Chief Minister.

The Cadets who received cash incentive are Shreyasi Bhakta, A Sri Sai Priya, Rongali Bhargavi, Chilakapati Jyotsna, A Hari Prasad, B Bharat Nayak, D D Naga Suresh, V Ram Prashant, P Satish Kumar Reddy.

Youth Services and Sports Principal Secretary Ramgopal, AP Telangana NCC Directorate DDG Air Commander TSS Krishnan, Director Colonel S Nag, Group Commander(Kakinada) Colonel KV Srinivas , Station Commander (Vijayawada) Colonel Nitin Sharma, Commanding Officer Group Captain Pankaj Gupta, Army Officers Colonel Nalin Mohan, Colonel K Nair, Lieutenant Colonel Bobin, Lieutenant Colonel PVN Reddy and NCC cadets are among who met the Chief Minister.