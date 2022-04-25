Natural Farming Needs More Research to Make it Viable: CM YS Jagan to NITI Aayog

Amaravati: A seminar on natural farming practices was organised by the NITI Aayog on Monday. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy participated in the seminar via video conference from the camp office in Thadepalli. Speaking on the occasion, CM YS Jagan elaborated how the ruling YSRCP government is helping the farming community in the state.

“We are giving utmost priority to the welfare of the farmers,” said the Chief Minister. He added that “We provide essential items for natural farming through Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBK). However, more research needs to be done on natural farming.” YS Jagan called on the central government to fund natural farming in the ratio of 90:10.

Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog lauded the Rythu Bharosa Kendra pro-farmer initiative of the Andhra Pradesh government. He said the services provided by RBKs to the farming community are truly commendable.

While addressing the “National Workshop on Innovative Agriculture”, the NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said, “Natural farming is the need of the hour and it is important that we identify scientific ways through which we can ensure farmers can directly benefit from it, thereby increasing their income.”