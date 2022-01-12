AMARAVATI: On the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary on Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid rich tributes to the visionary on his birth anniversary. Taking to Twitter the Chief Minister in his message said,” Rich tributes to the universal man and reformer, who in his message has asked us to dedicate one's whole life to the highest goal. He has spread the name and fame of the nation across the globe and stands as an ideal and his path to be followed by all,” YS Jagan wrote in the message in Telugu which was shared on his Twitter handle.

YS Jagan Message on National Youth Day 2022

అత్యున్నత లక్ష్యానికి జీవితాన్నంతా ధారపోయమని సందేశాన్నిచ్చిన సంస్కరణవాది, విశ్వమానవుడు వివేకానందుని జయంతి సందర్భంగా ఆ మహనీయునికి ఘన నివాళి. దేశ ప్రతిష్టను విశ్వవ్యాప్తం చేసిన వివేకానందుని మార్గం అందరికీ ఆదర్శం.#NationalYouthDay — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) January 12, 2022

Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary is celebrated as National Youth Day on January 12 every year, with the diwas first being observed in 1985. A spiritual philosopher and believer in the power of youth, Vivekananda was born in 1863 in Kolkata and is credited for popularising the Vedantic ideas in India and across the world. National Youth Day, or Yuva Diwas, is celebrated to bolster spirit, determination, and perseverance in the young cadre of today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. In his message, Modi said Swami Vivekananda’s life was devoted to national regeneration. He said he motivated many youngsters to work towards nation-building and asked everyone to keep working together to fulfill the dreams Swami Vivekananda had for the nation.

I pay tributes to the great Swami Vivekananda on his Jayanti. His was a life devoted to national regeneration. He has motivated many youngsters to work towards nation building. Let us keep working together to fulfil the dreams he had for our nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2022

