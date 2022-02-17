National Recognition For Punganur Dwarf Cow By Postal Dept

CHITTOOR: The famed Punagnur breed dwarf cow received national recognition with the postal department officials releasing a special postal cover with its picture. The unique features and information about the rare cow were printed on the back of the cover for public consumption.

The cover was unveiled on February 16 in Punganur, Chittoor district, officials said. Punganur cows were bred in AD. The Punganuru breed cow has been in the State of Andhra Pradesh and inscriptions in the region state that it has been in there since 610 AD. The Bana, Nolamba, and Vaidamba Chola kings also used to breed the Punganur cow. Punganur cows were bred in regions from Punganur to Tirupati, sources stated.

The then Government of Madras published a Gazette on the history and significance of these cows. Also, author KSS Seshan, in his research book British Role in Rural Economy, elaborated on the conservation measures taken by the landlords of the Punganur area.

Research Center with Rs.70 crores

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is setting up a research center in YSR Kadapa district at a cost of Rs 70 crore to for further research and study of this rare breed of cows. The Centre for Advanced Research on Livestock Ltd at Pulivendula in the district has also submitted a detailed project report for the conservation of Punganur cattle under the ‘Mission Punganur’ research project. State Panchayati Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and YSRCP MP PV Mithun Reddy have also worked towards taking steps to ensure that there is national recognition for the Punganur breed cow. This has led to the Indian Postal Department issuing postal cover in its commemoration.

Also Read: Punganur-Palamaner Bypass Road A Reality Thanks To YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy