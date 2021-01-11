National Health Mission: Andhra Pradesh Tops The List For Implementation Of Health Schemes

NEW DELHI: The Andhra Pradesh Government has achieved another rare distinction where it has topped the list of states with the implementation of various welfare health schemes under the National Health Mission.

Welfare schemes like YSR Aarogyasri, Jagananna Amma Vodi, Vidya Divena, YSR Rythu Bharosa, YSR Cheyuta, YSR Asara are already running successfully in the AP Government.

AP now stands as an example to other states in the implementation of the National Health Mission, a Central Government scheme.

According to a survey conducted by the National Health Mission, the state is ahead in the implementation of these schemes within a year and a half. AP, which had competed with Gujarat and Karnataka in the past, has now overtaken Gujarat and topped the list.

AP is number one with the measures taken to prevent non-communicable diseases under the NHM. The AP Government has conducted a household survey of 5 crore people to diagnose diseases like cancer, heart disease and diabetes.

YSR Health Clinics stands in the top with health and wellness centres in the State. 104 The State is also providing basic medical care and medicines free of cost to every village through the 104-ambulance service. There are already ten thousand health and wellness centres in the State. Apart from this 8,604 new buildings are being constructed where these centres are focussed at providing 12 types of medical services.

Kerala and Tamil Nadu are at the forefront of infant mortality control and family planning measures. AP also tops the list concerning the linking of the Reproductive and Child Health Portal (RCH) designed for early identification and tracking of the individual beneficiary throughout the reproductive lifecycle of women and promote, monitor and support the reproductive, maternal, new-born and child health (RMNCH) schemes/programme delivery and reporting.