Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that education serves the Muslim community well to achieve better living standards and excel in the competitive world. Participating in the Minority Welfare Day and National Education Day celebrations held at Sri Venkateswara Vignan Mandiram here on Friday, marking the 135th birth anniversary of India’s first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the Chief Minister said, that the government has laid special focus on the education sector and has made tenth standard mandatory to be eligible for Tofa scheme.

He was referring to the appeal made for exempting Class X certificate for Muslims to avail Thofa scheme, ‘’If the provision of Class X certificate was exempted for the scheme, there would be a setback. My intention is that Muslim students should study and compete with the world’’, he said.

Recalling the services of the country’s first education minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Azad's services are laudable. Former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy was the first person to provide reservations for Muslims.

‘’If Rajasekhara Reddy took one step forward for the welfare of minorities, I will take two steps forward. I am proud to be the son of a great leader. We have given the post of Deputy Chief Minister to a minority candidate and four persons as MLCs. Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council post was allotted to a minority woman’’, he said.

Informing the welfare activities taken by the government, the Chief Minister said that Rs 10,309 crore was given to minorities through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in the last three years. While another Rs 10,000 crore was also given to the minorities through non-DBT. During his tenure, former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has given Rs. 2,665 crores to the minorities in five years. Within three years, the government has given over Rs 20,000 crores for the welfare of minorities.

Referring to the protection of alienated Waqf properties in the state, Jagan Mohan Reddy said that measures are being taken to the Waqf properties in the state and so far 580 acres of alienated land out of a total of 65,783 acres were given back to the Waqf Board. Aimed at protecting the Waqf properties, all the details are being digitalized. Differential Global Positioning Survey was conducted for 3,072 properties to protect them with fencing.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister felicitated persons with cash awards and mementos who strived for the development of the education sector and the Urdu language. Deputy Chief Minister Amjad Basha, Guntur East MLA Mustafa, and others were also present.

